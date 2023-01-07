Neeraj Chopra Marks Up 90m as New Year Resolution, Says Honoured by Michael Johnson Praise and Beating Usain Bolt

Neeraj Chopra has a new year resolution for 2023, breaching the 90-meter mark.

“The focus this year too will be to better my personal best and, the 90m mark that you all want me to cross, hope that happens too," he revealed when prodded by journalists during a press conference on Saturday.

Neeraj had another historic year in 2022 as the Olympics gold medallist clinched silver at the World Championships to become only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George — who got bronze at the 2003 Paris edition — to win a medal at the showpiece. The 25-year-old also became the first Indian athlete to earn a Diamond League title with a throw of 88.44 meters. In fact, Neeraj had broken his own national record twice last year.

He had come agonisingly close to the magical number of 90 at the Stockholm leg of the prestigious Diamond League in September last year.

Recalling that time, “In my earlier attempts, I threw with my foot well inside the mark. I was even about 20 cm ahead, this 90m would have been crossed. I am not stressed about it. I’m looking forward to crossing the mark. I will do it. no issues," he said.

Even though Neeraj did struggle with niggling injuries over the course of the season last year, he says he is getting back to his best at Loughborough in England.

Legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson was in awe of Neeraj’s athleticism and movement on the track and even shared a video on social media. The javelin star responded by enquiring about the sprinting calendar.

On Saturday, Neeraj said he would be open to a race against Michael Johnson but clarified Javelin remains his focus.

“It’s a matter of great pride that someone like Michael Johnson tweeted about me. Who knows, someday if I have prepped well enough, maybe I could have a sprint alongside him but I am focussing on my javelin," he said.

Neeraj toppling Usain Bolt as the most written-about athlete highlights the Indian star’s growing popularity across the globe. He though is choosing to remain humble: “It’s one thing to talk about an athlete and to talk about an athlete’s performance. The advantage is I am from India. There are so many people here and many conversations about sports. In terms of performance, I have a long way to go to catch up with Usain Bolt."

When asked about his plans for the coming year, Neeraj said he hasn’t yet planned out his tournaments.

“We’ll (Neeraj and his coach Klaus Wolfermann) wait and see what happens with the Asian Games. With Covid-19 in China, we don’t know what’s happening there. Depending on the Asiad, I will decide whether to start my season in February or July, so I can peak at the right time.

