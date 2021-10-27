Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Sunil Chhetri Among 11 Nominated for Khel Ratna Award

Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya were among 11 athletes picked for this year’s Khel Ratna award, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, hockey goalkeeper P Sreejesh were also picked for Khel Ratna.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara was included among the five para-athletes who were nominated for the Khel Ratna award. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was among the 35 athletes who were nominated for the Arjuna award.

Here is a list of 11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Javelin)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

M Narwal (Shooting)

