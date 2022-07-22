Neeraj is in good form, having started his season only last month and has already broken the national record twice in three competitions. He threw a personal best of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League to rewrite the national record he set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in his season-opener.

A total of 32 javelin throwers will be competing in the two qualifying groups. From there, the 12 best will qualify for the final scheduled for Saturday.

His main competition will be from the reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has breached the 90-mark thrice this year and pipped Neeraj Chopra to gold in Stockholm. Also in the race for podium finish are Finland’s in-form Oliver Helander (who had stunned both Neeraj and Peters at the Paavo Nurmi Games), Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Germany’s Julian Weber and London 2012 champion Keshorn Walcott. Rohit Yadav is the other Indian for the javelin throw event.

It is the second time that Neeraj Chopra is taking part in the senior World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had recorded an 82.26m throw and failed to qualify for the final at the 2017 world championships in London. In 2019, Neeraj Chopra was forced to sit out due to elbow surgery.

If Neeraj Chopra does manage to win a medal, he will be only the second Indian athlete to do so at the championships after Anju Bobby George, who clinched a women’s long jump bronze in Paris in 2003.

Meanwhile, India’s national record holder Annu Rani will be in action in the women’s javelin throw final, after she finishing 5th in her group (B) qualifiers with the best throw of 59.60m. Overall Rani qualified 8th with Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi topping the qualification with a season-best throw of 64.32m, followed by Shiying Liu of China (63.86m) and Liveta Jasiunaite of Lithuania (63.80m).

What date World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers take place?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers Group A and Group B will take place on July 22, Friday. The World Athletics Championships Javelin final will be played on July 24, Sunday.

Where will the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers take place?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers will be played in Eugene, Oregon.

What time will the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers begin?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers Group A and Group B will begin at 5:30 am IST and 7:15 am IST respectively. The World Athletics Championships Javelin final will begin at 7:05 am IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers?

World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers?

World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

