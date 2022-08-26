Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Streaming, Lausanne Diamond League 2022: How to watch The Event on TV And Online in India

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be back in action on Friday, August 26, at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022. The showpiece event will be the final opportunity for all men’s javelin throwers to qualify for the coveted final, which will be held on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Neeraj was exceptional in the final of the World Athletics Championships earlier this year where he clinched the silver medal after throwing a personal best of 89.94m in the finals. The 24-year-old was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and could not defend his world title due to a groin injury that he endured during the finals of the World Athletics Championships.

The top six athletes with the most points at the end of the Diamond League will qualify for the final in Zurich. As things stand, Neeraj is placed at the fourth position in the qualification standings with seven points.

If everything stays intact for the Olympic Champion, he will qualify for the finals with ease. Pundits are also predicting that Neeraj might just breach the coveted 90m mark in the qualifiers.

Here is all you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022:

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will take place on August 26.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 is taking place at La Pontaise Olympic stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will be telecast on the Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

