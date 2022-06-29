Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022: When and Where to Watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Know when, where and how to watch the live streaming online of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is one of the greatest track and field athletes of India. The 24-year-old has not taken his foot off the gas after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Coming back after a 10-month break following his heroics at the Tokyo games, Chopra broke the national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games. He finished second with a throw of 89.30m.

Just a few days after winning a silver medal, Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland by beating reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Neeraj Chopra’s throw of 86.39 m earned him the top finish at the Kuortane Games.

Now the Olympic champion will be aiming to clinch his first gold at the Diamond League in Sweden. Neeraj will be facing tough competition from other Olympic medallists like Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely. The Diamond League line-up in Sweden will also feature Finland’s Oliver Helander who had beaten Neeraj to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Here is all you need to know about the Stockholm Diamond League 2022.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League will take place on June 30.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League will be telecast on Sports18 1 SD & HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League?

The Stockholm Diamond League will be streamed live on the VOOT Select app.

