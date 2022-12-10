Netherlands vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: All Eyes on Lionel Messi; NED 0-0 ARG

Both the teams are looking to book their ticket to the last four and a match against Croatia, who defeated Brazil.

Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalogue of famous meetings.

The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.

And the possibility of it being Messi’s final game on football’s biggest stage just adds to the anticipation. The seven-time world player of the year is three wins away from achieving his ultimate dream but he has two people, in particular, blocking his path.

First, the not-inconsiderable frame of Van Dijk, who has been one of the world’s best defenders over the past five years. If there’s anyone able to stop Messi on one of his trademark dribbles, it is the graceful Liverpool center-back who combines pace with a great reading of the game.

And then there’s Louis van Gaal, the wily tactician who is 71, has recently undergone successful treatment for prostate cancer, and is now plotting to win the World Cup in perhaps the final job of his 26-year coaching career.

Van Gaal, who has long been one of the most charismatic characters in football, is approaching this task with a lot of fun — even on the eve of one of the biggest matches of his career.

