New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Orleans Pelicans will face the best team in the NBA so far, Phoenix Suns, in Game 4 of their NBA playoffs series on Monday. The Pelicans will be looking for nothing less than a win in order to level the series 2-2. The two teams will take on each other on April 25 at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

Suns had kicked off their NBA playoffs campaign on a promising note after registering a 110-99 win against the Pelicans. But in Game 2 of the series, they had to suffer a 114-125 defeat against Pelicans.

Though, the Suns were prompt enough in reclaiming their lead in the series after scripting a thrilling 111-114 win in the third game. The team from Phoenix will reply on Chris Paul with Devin Booker out with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the NBA 2022 playoff match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX), here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA 2022 playoffs match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) be played?

The NBA 2022 match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will take place on April 25, Monday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) be played?

The match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

What time will the NBA 2022 match New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) begin?

The match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans (NOL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) Possible Starting XI:

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Brandon Ingram, F- Jaxson Hayes, C- Jonas Valanciunas, G- CJ McCollum, G- Herb Jones

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikel Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton, G- Chris Paul, G- Cameron Johnson

