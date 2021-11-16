Nick Kyrgios Backtracks on Comments About Australian Open, Unvaccinated Players

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has backtracked on his comments about the organisation of the Australian Open and his support for unvaccinated players following a response from the country’s government. Kyrgios, in his new podcast, had said that he feels the Australian Open should not go ahead and that the players should not be forced to get Covid-vaccinated. This comes amid Australian government’s stance that unvaccinated players will not be allowed at the Grand Slam in January, which casts a doubt over Novak Djokovic’s participation.

However, later on Tuesday, Kyrgios clarified and said that he didn’t mean to call for the cancellation of his home Grand Slam and that his comments had been taken out of context.

Advertisement

“To say that I’d want the Australian Open cancelled, I think that was the sentence that got taken out of context," he said on Instagram story. “It’s more so for the people of Melbourne who have gone through hell and back.

“I think it’s been … nearly 300 days of lockdown and your freedom has been, you know, taken away from you. I don’t think it’s morally right to accept players from overseas that aren’t vaccinated to come into our country," he added.

Australian Open host Melbourne has spent 260 days under lockdown, the most of any Australian city since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Kyrgios had said that holding the Australian Open with overseas players coming in was not worth risking another setback in Melbourne. He had stated that he was double vaccinated but seemed to support Djokovic by saying, “(NBA player) Kyrie (Irving), Novak (Djokovic), these guys have given so much, sacrificed so much. They’re global athletes who millions of people look up to and I just feel like it’s so morally wrong to force someone to get vaxxed. There’s other solutions around it."

Brooklyn Nets point guard Irving has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of New York City’s mandate. Serbian Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose his vaccination status and said last month he did not know if he would play the Australian Open, “things being as they are".

To these comments from Kyrgios, Victoria state’s sports minister said he was confused by Kyrgios’s comments and reiterated that unvaccinated players would be banned from the tournament along with unvaccinated fans and staff.

“I really like Nick Kyrgios and I cheer for him every time he plays and I certainly don’t want to have beef with Nick Kyrgios but I actually couldn’t follow the logic of his comments," minister Martin Pakula said.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a long lockdown so the Australian Open shouldn’t proceed? I’m not sure I follow that. I think the opposite applies. Melburnians, Victorians and, frankly all Australians, are absolutely gagging for major events."

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.