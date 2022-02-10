Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi Shares Her 'Love at First Sight' Story with Tennis Star

Costeen Hatzi, the Sydney-based blogger, has been at the centre of Australian media ever since she confirmed her relationship with the bad boy of tennis Nick Kyrgios in December last year. Hatzi, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, on Monday gave fans a peek into her relationship with the tennis star during a question-answer session on Instagram. The 21-year-old revealed how the two met and the trick Kyrgios used to win her over.

Hatzi’s posts are no longer available on her Instagram Stories. However, the screenshots of her answers have gone viral on the internet.

Interestingly, Hatzi and Kyrgios’ first interaction was quite mundane. She posted an advertisement on Instagram to advertise a mirror and Kyrgios came across the same while scrolling through his feed.

After seeing the post, the Australian tennis ace slid into the dm of her business account, inquiring about the sale of the mirror.

He also dropped a text about the same on Hatzi’s personal account.

“He messaged my business account asking if the mirror was available for pickup and then messaged my personal asking the same thing," she said, as reported by Perth Now.

However, when Kyrgios reached her house to pick up the mirror, he confessed to Hatzi that he was not interested in buying the mirror but would love to take her out.

Hatzi further said that she was taken aback by the confession as she really thought he was only interested in buying the mirror.

“He picked up the mirror and, as he would say, ‘it was love at first sight’," she added.

Thereafter, the two connected and just a few days later, the 26-year-old moved to Sydney to be with her.

The blogger also revealed that she had lip-fillers, but clarified that she never went through botox.

Kyrgios met Hatzi just months after an ugly breakup with his former girlfriend Chiara Passari, who had accused him of cheating.

Hatzi, who manages the social media for several companies, also confirmed her Greek heritage during the Q & A session.

