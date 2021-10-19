Nico Rosberg Explains The Key Differences Between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg in a recent interview explained what he believes are the key differences between >Lewis Hamilton and >Michael Schumacher.

In fact, Nico Rosberg was Schumacher’s teammate during his F1 comeback in 2010 with Mercedes and then raced Hamilton henceforth.

Now an F1 pundit, Rosberg reeled that Lewis Hamilton’s is best of all time talent-wise but Schumacher was more methodical and diligent.

“Lewis is just an extreme natural talent, in terms of talent, he must probably be the best ever. And he really builds on that, that instinct is phenomenal with him. A big difference is a diligence. Lewis hates testing. And Michael, who would do tests every day, even though he is a seven-time World Champion, but he also knows that you can still learn a little bit

“What he does very well is the whole politics, with the media. He acts very, very cleverly. And even on the track, when you go into the grey areas, it’s somehow never really his fault. It’s always the opponent’s fault," Rosberg added.

Roberg went on to add that Schumacher was passionate about the sport compared to Hamilton and was was hyper-competitive.

“In Monaco, there was only one toilet in the garage. And Michael then goes in ten minutes before, locks himself in. He knows that before we get into the car, we have to go to the toilet again before qualifying," said Rosberg.

“He then closed the door. I’m outside knocking and knocking. No one answers, full of panic. So I finally had to do it somewhere in the corner. Sorry for the details. Lewis can do that too, but he’s not like focusing on it all day," he added.

Rosberg, not only raced with both but is the only driver to have beaten both Schumacher and Hamilton.

