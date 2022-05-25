Nikhat Zareen Celebrates World Championship Triump with 'Idol’s Blessings' from Mary Kom

World champion Nikhat Zaren took to social media to post a photo of herself with her ‘idol’ MC Mary Kom on Wednesday.

“No victory is complete without your idol’s blessings," Nikhat tweeted.

Mary Kom had congratulated Nikhat after the 25-year-old won the World Women’s Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

“Congratulations Nikhat for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors," the eight-time World Championship medallist had written on Twitter.

There hasn’t been any feud that has garnered as many headlines as Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen fight did in Indian boxing’s recent history. In December of 2019, the six-time world champion Mary came out on top of a budding boxer demanding fair trial as she beat Nikhat 9-1 to claim her spot in the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

However, the intense bout between the two female boxers was preceded by an out-of-the-ring war of words duel. It all started in August 2019 when the 36-year-old Mary was selected without any trials in the 51-kg category to represent India at the women’s world boxing championships.

When Mary Kom was asked about the whole fiasco the legendary boxer in an interview with a national TV channel had said, “Who is Nikhat Zareen, I don’t know her." Finally, after months of drama, Nikhat Zareen was given a chance to fight Mary Kom for a spot in the Indian team for Tokyo Olympics. The much-anticipated showdown was a largely one-sided affair, with Kom defeating Zareen in a split-verdict trial.

Nikhat, 23, had a breakthrough year winning medals at key tournaments including, a bronze at the Asian Championships in April. Meanwhile, Mary’ switch from 48kg to 51kg to be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics won a bronze in the category at the 2019 World Championships in October in Russia. Nikhat was hoping to challenge Mary in the 51-kg trials and the former champions’ probable selection for the tournament without a trial prompted her to protest.

The young boxer’s ire further intensified after an announcement by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) that only gold and silver medalists were to be exempted from the qualification. Nikhat then strongly demanded a fair trial against the veteran to decide the fate of who would represent India in the Olympic qualifiers. Nikhat also shot into the spotlight as she penned a letter to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju demanding ‘fair trails’. The minister was swift in his response as he assured her that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) would take a fair decision.

When Nikhat alleged that the former world champion was being ‘favoured’. In response, Mary didn’t mince her words and it ensued in war-of-words between the two. She questioned Nikhat’s trial demand and mentioned that she’s won eight World Championship medals, including six gold. Citing her reason based on BFI’s decision to send her as the representative, she further said that “how can she cry like this?". The veteran said that Nikhat cannot lobby to get a place in the Indian team and “this is not done".

Despite all the build-up, the Nikhat Zareen vs MC Mary Kom bout turned out to be a one-sided affair. Here the youngster’s inexperience was her undoing as Mary triumphed to take home the title.

