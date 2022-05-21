Nikhat Zareen 'Humbled' by 'Hero' Salman Khan's Praise, Actor Jokes 'Just Don't Knock Me Out'

India is a nation engulfed by the craze for movies and the entertainment industry. Right from a common man to millionaire celebrities, and everyone in between is gripped by the glitz and glamour of the show business.

The Indian culture is such that it escalates film stars to the levels of a demi-god and just the mention of their favourite artists’ names can send entire crowds into a state of frenzy.

And athletes are no exceptions to this seemingly ubiquitous rule. In fact, examples of a confluence of sports and entertainment can be evidenced in multiple instances and capacities in the nation’s repertoire.

Basking in the glory of her achievement, World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen has become the toast of the town with messages of goodwill and ovation coming in from every nook and cranny of the jubilant nation.

In an interview, the Telangana native pugilist expressed her admiration for Bollywood actor Salman Khan and her dream of meeting the star.

“I am a huge fan of Salman and it is my dream to meet him", said the champion.

“It is my dream to win an Olympic medal and fly down directly to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan", Zareen said with a gleeful smile on her face.

And in response, Salman Khan wished the girl from Nizamabad on Twitter with a post that read “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat… @nikhat_zareen".

Zareen was elated by Khan’s message and posted a reply that exemplified a fangirl moment.

“Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart", read the tweet.

In reply, Salman Khan joked: “Just don’t knock me out".

Salman Khan isn’t the only big name to express his admiration for the boxer post her momentous victory in Istanbul as wishes from high places including that from the Honourable Prime Minister himself have commended Zareen’s accomplishment on the world stage.

Nikhat Zareen enthralled millions of Indians en route to her historic gold medal at the World Boxing Championship in Turkey as she got the better of Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez, England’s Charley-Sian Davison and Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida by scores of 5-0 to reach the finals.

In the all-important finals, she beat Thai boxer Jutamas Jitpong in a game packed with high octane action.

