Nikhat Zareen Inaugurates New Adidas Store in Bengaluru

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen remembered her first pair of Adidas shoes and how it empowered her on her way to glory in the boxing ring when she inaugurated the global sportswear giant’s largest store in Bengaluru recently.

Located at the heart of the IT city Brigade Road, the store, spread across a 6500 sq ft retail area across four floors, accentuates “experience, sustainability and credibility".

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhat hoped that the store “will be the first step towards many more such monumental journeys for young athletes in the years to come."

The premium destination for sportswear enthusiasts offers a wide variety of products for men, women and kids across categories like running, training, sportswear, football, basketball, golf, tennis and outdoor. To make the space more engaging, the store also has multiple sports & experience zones like an exclusive football floor with an extended terrace play area, and a gaming-inspired lounge with an activity area for kids, the company informed in a release.