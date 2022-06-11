Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain to Lead India's Charge in Commonwealth Games

Women’s World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead India’s campaign in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu and Jaismine punched their tickets to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from July 28 to August 8 through the three-day trials that ended here on Saturday.

Nikhat will be participating in the 50kg class, Lovlina in 70kg, Nitu will take part in the 48kg while Jaismine in the 60 kg after emerging victorious in the trials.

In the finals of the trials, Nitu defeated Manju Raut 5-2 in the final of the 48kg class while Nikhat outplayed Minakshi 7-0 in the final of the 50kg class.

Advertisement

In the 60kg weight class, Jaismine defeated Parveen 6-1. Parveen had won the bronze medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championship. Lovlina defeated Pooja 7-0 in the 70kg final in the trials.

India have high expectations from the women’s boxing competition in the Commonwealth Games following the country’s success in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the World Championships 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.