Nikhat Zareen Only Fifth Indian Woman Boxer to Win a World Title; India's 10th Gold at World Championships

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen punched her way to the 52kg gold at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul beating Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 to cap off an incredible tournament and scripted history becoming India’s second World Championship gold medallist, after MC Mary Kom, in 14 years.

This is also India’s 10th medal at the Women’s World Championship and second outside of India.

The 25-year-old, a former youth world champion, is enjoying a great year having clinched the gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

She joins the likes of Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC and become the fifth Indian to win gold at the WBC.

In fact, Mary Kom has the most number of medals at the meet, with five being gold. While Mary Kom has won one silver medal among eight others.

India’s best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

Meanwhile, Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) gave their all but ended up with 0-5 and 1-4 defeats against the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist Italy’s Irma Testa and Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst respectively to get bronze medals.

Year Gold Silver Bronze Total 2001 Mary Kom (48kg) 1 2002 Mary Kom (45kg) Kumari Meena (48kg) 4 Karamjit Kaur (75kg) Jyotsana (90kg) 2005 Mary Kom (46kg) Kalpana Choudhary (50kg) 5 Laishram Sarita Devi (54kg), Chenthittail Aswathimol (70kg), Jyotsna Kumari (86kg) 2006 Mary Kom (46kg) Usha Nagisetty (57kg) Chhotu Loura (50kg), Sarita Devi (52kg), Aruna Mishra (66kg), 8 Jenny RL (63kg), Renu Gora (80kg) Lekha KC (75kg) 2008 Mary Kom (46kg) Usha Nagisetty (57kg) Chhotu Loura (50kg), 4 Sarita Devi (52kg) 2010 Mary Kom (48kg) Kavita Chahal (+81kg) 2 2012 Kavita Chahal (+81kg) 1 2014 Sarjubala Devi (48kg), 2 Saweety (81kg) 2016 Sonia Lather (57kg) 1 2018 Mary Kom (48kg) Sonia Chahal (57kg) 2018 Simranjit Kaur (64kg), 4 Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) 2019 Manju Rani (48kg) Mary Kom (51kg) 4 Jamuna Boro (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) 2022 Nikhat Zareen (52 kg) Manisha (57kg) 3 Parveen (63kg)

This year’s tournament also marks the 20th anniversary of the Women’s World Championships, which has been witnessing exciting action in the presence of 310 boxers from 73 countries across the world.

