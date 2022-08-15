No Dearth of Talented Badminton Players in Delhi, Says DCBA President Amita Singh

Isobel Kuriyan, Ishaan Chawla, Zainab Saeed, Ryan Ranjan, and Yogansh Singh emerged winners in their respective categories in the Delhi State Badminton Championship 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

More than 1500 badminton players participated in Delhi State Badminton Championship 2022, under 13, 15, 17, 19 and seniors categories in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events from August 7 to 14.

Amita Singh, president of Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) said, “There is no dearth of talented badminton players in Delhi. These championships provide the opportunity to players to understand the basics of badminton. These kinds of events will eventually lead them to win laurels for the State and the Country in future. Champions cannot be produced in a day, it’s a continuous process which can only be generated by providing them with an opportunity on a regular basis."

“The DCBA is working at discovering this hidden talent of Badminton so that players from Delhi State can achieve success at National & International level & bring laurels to the country. The DCBA, the parent governing body for badminton in Delhi, is working closely on micro/ macro management to step up the potential of players," she added.

“The Championship was a display of talents par excellence. After the conclusion of the four pre-announced selection tournaments, the DCBA is now ready to announce the teams to be participating in the North Zone championships, Nationals, and National Games," she said.

Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari graced the finals and gave away awards to the winners. Tiwari extended his best wishes to all the participants. Former badminton player Dinesh Khanna also graced the occasion and distributed the prizes.

