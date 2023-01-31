Home » News » Sports » No Disciplinary Action Against Alexander Zverev After Abuse Probe Finds Insufficient Evidence

No Disciplinary Action Against Alexander Zverev After Abuse Probe Finds Insufficient Evidence

The ATP commissioned the investigation in October 2021 after Zverev's former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, accused the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up of domestic abuse. However, the probe did not find conclusive evidence to take disciplinary action against the German

Advertisement

Associated Press

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 19:44 IST

London, England

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Michael Mmoh of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Michael Mmoh of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

German tennis player Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action after an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against him found “insufficient evidence" to substantiate the claims, the men’s professional tour said Tuesday.

The ATP had commissioned the investigation in October 2021 after Zverev’s former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, accused the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up of abuse.

ALSO READ| Australian Tennis Legend Margaret Court’s Home Targeted in Burglary, According to Report

“Based on a lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness reports, in addition to conflicting statements by Sharypova, Zverev and other interviewees, the investigation was unable to substantiate the allegations of abuse, or determine that violations of ATP’s On-Site Offenses or Player Major Offenses rules took place," the ATP said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

The 25-year-old Zverev, who won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has always denied the accusations. He is currently ranked 14th.

Advertisement

Although no disciplinary action will be taken, the ATP said it would reevaluate the determination “should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules."

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 31, 2023, 19:44 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 19:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks