'No Doubt We Need to Return to India at Some Point', Feels NBA COO Mark Tatum Ahead of All-Star Weekend

As the NBA All-star weekend rolls around, the excitement around the exhibition fixture is palpable with the crème de la crème of basketball gathering under one roof and sweating it out for a cause greater than winning.

An estimate predicts over $750,000 will be raised as part of the special attraction for the Utah community thanks to the star power of the NBA’s recently crowned all-time top point scorer, LeBron James and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo as they lead their star-studded teams out into action on the 19th of February in front of frenzied fans of the game.

‘Big Brother Big Sister’ and ‘Raise the Future’ were picked as the beneficiaries of the game with James set to captain the cause of the former while Giannis’ side will be giving it their all for the cause of the latter.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated game, NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO, Mark Tatum, shared his thoughts on the direction one of the American cultures’ flagbearers was headed in.

The NBA pre-season game in the UAE ahead of the first game of the campaign created a big stir as the middle east hosted the premium fixture for the very first time. And the buzz it created was unprecedented for the region.

NBA had a previous outing in India, all the way back in the year 2019 as the Sacramento Kings, owned by Mumbai-born Indian-American Vivek Randive, took on the Indiana Pacers in an exhibition event in the subcontinent.

“We really enjoyed the game we played in Mumbai back in 2019. It was a historic moment as it was our first-ever game in India," Tatum said.

“We would love to return," he emphasised.

But Tatum also pointed the challenges and inadequacies that the nation has to deal with before being able to host a pre-season game befitting the stature of the elite basketball competition.

“However, there are no concrete plans right now as infrastructure is one of the challenges. Back in 2019, when the Kings played the Pacers in Mumbai, we made the facility in the city work, but we had to bring in the scoreboard and locker rooms, seating and so on. That was a heavy lift," Tatum explained.

India, well on its way to becoming the most populous country on earth, and blessed with a land mass multiple nations across the globe would envy, doesn’t have the basketball heritage or infrastructure to welcome champagne sides to compete as yet, despite the growing fanbase for the game in the nation.

“A country such as India is should have a world-class indoor facility and that is one of the things we have got to work on before we commit to another game there, but there is no doubt that we need to return to India at some point as we see tremendous growth there."

The NBA Academy India, in the capital city of Delhi, has played a crucial role in unearthing potential talents in the nation where the nascent love for the game of basketball needs to be nurtured and cherished to fully explore the talent pool available.

“We’re being involved in the grassroots program with the Reliance Foundation, our junior NBA program which is able to reach millions of kids through schools there and getting boys and girls in India to play the game."

“The NBA academy in India has several graduates coming out of the institute who are now part of the Indian national team," the 53-year-old asserted.

The consumption of the sport has soared in recent times thanks to its relevance in pop culture and through brand activations and endorsements of beloved Indian personalities such as the dynamic Ranveer Singh, who is an ardent fan of the sport and is regularly involved in promotions and events pertaining to the development and proliferation of sport in the region.

“We are developing high-level talent and our distribution through our partnership with Viacom18 has reached 100 million unique viewers, which is a record for us."

“Our social media numbers are up too. We also have collaborations going on with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh, who creates multiple contents for us throughout the year."

“We have a huge focus on the country, but the thing we have to have in place before our next game there, is to see some investment in infrastructure in facilities that can host an NBA pre-season game going forward," the COO asserted.

