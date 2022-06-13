No Holy Cows! Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Doesn’t Rule Out Big Changes to Car Next Year

Mercedes, the reigning Formula One constructors’ champions appeared visibly worried about the challenges offered by the long straight at the Azerbaijan GP. And to tackle it they had got updated front wing flaps, mirrors and rear ring flaps to face the low downforce requirements of the track. The modifications did pay off as Mercedes driver George Russell claimed the third spot at the Azerbaijan GP. Another Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton finished three points behind his teammate Russell in the fifth position.

While talking about possible changes to the car, Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff made a big statement. The 50-year-old Austrian believes that large-scale changes could be implemented in 2023 if the situation does not get better anytime soon.

“I think we are looking at all possible solutions under the leadership of Mike Elliot. He’s a really strong technical director, and there are no holy cows. Everything is being looked at and we will for sure bring the car back on track," Wolff was quoted as per Motorsport.com.

“If things cannot be solved in the short term, because they’re conceptual, then they will be sorted out over the next few months," he further added.

Wolff believes that the superb showing Mercedes had at the Spanish Grand Prix clearly suggests that the team can have some stellar performances at smooth tracks with no kerb riding. That’s why he feels the upcoming Canadian GP – at the bumpy Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – will be a golden chance to look into its weak spots.

“I think we made a really good step in Barcelona for a circuit that is with a smooth surface. So less bumps, we’re fine. I think we have a good car and we were able to unlock the performance in the race, but in qualifying we were lacking a bit," Wolff explained.

At the Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched the top spot as his teammate Sergio Perez secured the second position.

In the overall standings, Verstappen finds himself at first spot with 150 points along with five wins and six podiums. Another Red Bull driver Perez is at second spot with 129 points in his kitty. Following him, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is at the third position in the standings with 116 points.

