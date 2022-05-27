No Jewellery Ban for F1 Drivers at Monaco Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Reacts

With jewellery becoming an unexpected point of contention in Formula this season, a new development suggests that the issues will be rested for the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 racers will not be forced to remove jewellery for the Monaco GP, according to a source from racingnews365.

Lewis Hamilton has been very vocal against the FIA’s rule.

“Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this," Hamilton said on the matter.

“I’ve said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that’s not what my focus is this weekend [in Monaco].

“[I’ve been] taking out my studs for every time I’ve been in the car, and I will continue to do so. The nose ring is not a problem, at the moment."

Regulations regarding jewellery in F1 have been in practice for over a decade, with Romain Grosjean’s fiery accident at the 2020 Bahrain GP being given the reason for the recent point for scrutiny. Suggestions that jewellery can cause problems while rescuing drivers from the cockpit of the car in case of such disasters.

When asked about the matter Hamilton said: “Look, [thew jewellery rule] came in 2005. I think we’ve all worn jewellery our whole careers in Formula 1."

“It’s not been a problem in the past and there’s no reason for it to be a problem necessarily now.

“It definitely is positive that we’re working with [the FIA] and I think they’re accommodating a little bit at the moment.

“But we shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry."

