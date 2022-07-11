‘No Mean Feat’ - Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Novak Djokovic After Wimbledon Triumph

Sachin Tendulkar commended Novak Djokovic in a tweet after the Serbian tennis player won his seventh Wimbledon title.

“4 straight Wimbledon’s in a row is no mean feat," the Indian cricket legend wrote. “@DjokerNole’s composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years."

“Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win," Tendulkar added in the same tweet.

Novak Djokovic beat Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in four sets sealing his seventh Wimbledon title and fourth on the trot. Djokovic trumped Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), losing only in the first set, in the men’s singles final on Sunday. With the win, Djokovic has now cinched 21 Grand Slam titles, the most for any man after Rafael Nadal, who has a record 22. And Djokovic now has one more title than Roger Federer.

Earlier, while following the nail-biting match, Tendulkar retweeted a photo of Nick Kyrgios with a cheeky comment on Kyrgios losing his cool. “I know summer is getting hot in London but not as hot as @NickKyrgios’ head," he tweeted.

“What an entertainer! Fun to watch him," he added.

As he celebrated his memorable victory, Djokovic simply posted a photo of fans thronging as he kissed his hard-won trophy with the number 21 and praying hands.

The official Wimbledon twitter account hailed Djokovic’s victory with the caption “Magnificent. In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole."

After his win, Djokovic said of the tournament, “I’m lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me. It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart."

