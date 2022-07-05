Novak Djokovic Battles from 2 Sets Down to Reach 11th Wimbledon Semi-final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic battled back from two sets to love down to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach his 11th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday.

Djokovic triumphed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium for a place in Sunday’s final.

“Huge congrats to Jannik for a big fight, he’s so mature for his age, he has plenty of time ahead of him," said Djokovic.

Advertisement

“The first two sets compared to the next three were like two different matches. He was the better player for those first two sets.

“But at the end of the second set I took a toilet break, gave myself a little pep talk, tried to gather my thoughts.

“I broke early in the third set. I saw a little bit of doubt start to come into his movement. I have many years’ experience of playing on these courts and coping with the pressure."

It was the seventh time in the Serb’s career that he had recovered from two sets to love at the Slams.

The top-seeded Serb extended his winning streak at the All England Club to 26 matches.

ALSO READ | Nick Kyrgios Charged with Assault as Tennis Star Books Quarter Spot in at Wimbledon

The six-time Wimbledon champion improved to 10-1 in five-set matches at the All England Club, with the loss coming in 2006.

Advertisement

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will next face either unseeded David Goffin or ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic is bidding to go level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion and stand just one off Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight.

Djokovic’s most-recent loss at Wimbledon was five years ago when he retired because of an elbow injury.

Advertisement

The win was Djokovic’s 84th at Wimbledon and ties him with Jimmy Connors for second-most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club, trailing only Roger Federer.

(With input from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.