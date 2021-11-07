Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win 37th Masters Title in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic won a sixth Paris title and record 37th Masters crown on Sunday, beating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The 34-year-old Serbian gained a measure of revenge over his Russian opponent who dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep when he beat him in the US Open final in September.

Victory on Sunday was Djokovic’s second record in as many days after he was confirmed as season-ending world number one for a seventh time.

