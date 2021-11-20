Novak Djokovic Crushes Cam Norrie in Final Group Match at ATP Finals

Casper Ruud will face Daniil Medvedev in the last four of the ATP Finals after coming from behind to beat Andrey Rublev 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Friday, while Djokovic closed out the Green Group with a 6-2, 6-1 destruction of Cameron Norrie. Djokovic showed just how difficult it will be to stop him from winning a record-equalling sixth Finals title in his straight sets demolition of Briton Norrie, who leaves the tournament without a win under his belt after replacing injured Stefanos Tsitsipas. World number one Djokovic broke Norrie in the first game of the evening and from then on blitzed the 26-year-old, who barely laid a glove on the 20-time Grand Slam winner in a match which lasted just over an hour.

He barely broke a sweat, winning every one of his service games and breaking Norrie five times in a typically dominating display from the Serb ahead of his semi-final showdown with third seed Alexander Zverev on Saturday night.

Djokovic was in good spirits after the match and after a breezy post-match interview carried out exclusively in Italian he batted a few balls into a crowd who will almost certainly be supporting him in Saturday’s semi.

“I played very well from the first to the last point… There weren’t many negatives to my play," said Djokovic in Italian on the court.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a hard match, he’s a tough player who is very tall and has one of the best serves in the world… Let’s see, I’m expecting a match which asks a lot of me physically, mentally. It’s always like that with him but I’ll do everything to win."

