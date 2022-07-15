Novak Djokovic Expresses Willingness to Feature in Australian Open Despite a Deportation Ban

Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to return to Australia in 2023 despite being deported from the country earlier this year. The Australian deportation laws have a strict provision of an automatic ban of three years from again entering the country and it will understandably thwart the Serbian from taking part in the Australian Open.

Djokovic did manage to feature in the recently concluded Wimbledon but he was not given permission to play at the Australian Open earlier this year because of his vaccination status.

While talking to the reporters in Bosnia, Djokovic expressed his desire to come back to Australia in January 2023.

“I was deported from the country to which I would like to come back. I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country. Hopefully, in January, I can be there because I want to be there, and I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America, I want to be everywhere I can possibly play," said Djokovic who was present in Bosnia for the opening of a tennis centre.

Though, Djokovic is fully aware of the complications, legalities and uncertainties. He admits that participating in the Australian Open will not be possible if he does not possess the required permission.

“If I have permission, I’ll be there. If I don’t, I won’t be there – it’s not the end of the world. I still feel young in my own skin, I feel I have many more years to come so there will be a lot of opportunities," he added.

Though, Djokovic can slightly be relieved after a major tweak in the rules took place recently. Australia decided to banish the rule requiring travellrs coming from other countries to furnish proof of Covid-19 vaccination before entering the country.

Notably, Djokovic has not yet received the Covid-19 vaccination.

The 35-year-old tennis player’s visa got cancelled after he arrived in Australia for the Grand Slam event. Eventually, he was detained in an immigration hotel also. Later, his visa got cancelled once more and Djokovic ultimately had to fly out of Australia.

Djokovic was recently crowned Wimbledon champion for the seventh time after outclassing Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

