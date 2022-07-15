Novak Djokovic Hints at a US Open Appearance in Cryptic Response to Nick Kyrgios' Post

Will Novak Djokovic be able to compete at the US Open in 2022? The question has been the talk of the tennis world since the Serb successfully defended his Wimbledon title for the third time in a row at the All England Club. Djokovic defeated unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his seventh SW19 title and his 21st Grand Slam.

While there has been a growing chorus of support for Djokovic’s participation in the US Open despite his ban due to his vaccination status, he responded in a cryptic fashion on Instagram. The post was in response to Nick Kyrgios’s request for dinner.

Djokovic posted an Instagram photo with his family in the empty Centre Court following his Wimbledon victory. While Rafael Nadal responded with a congratulatory post, Kyrgios continued with his ‘dinner’ bet, which he placed before his final against Djokovic.Before the final, the two had agreed that the winner would pay for dinner. While it did not happen after the final, Djokovic responded to Kyrgios’ post in an intriguing way that has piqued the interest of many fans.

“Sorry mate, I called the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there were no tables available. Dinner is on me in NYC," wrote Djokovic on Instagram.As unvaccinated foreigners are not permitted to enter the United States, US Open organisers made it clear that Djokovic would not be permitted to compete in the 2022 tournament, which is set to begin on August 29 at the Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic, who was barred from defending his title at the Australian Open earlier this year due to the same issue, stated after his Wimbledon victory that he does not intend to get vaccinated for the US Open.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re getting rid of the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption," Djokovic said on Sunday.

“I’m not sure. I don’t believe exemption is a realistic possibility. If that is a possibility, I’m not sure what the exemption would be for,"he added

