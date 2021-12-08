Novak Djokovic on Australian Open Entry List, No Serena Williams

World number one Novak Djokovic was named on the official entry list for next year’s Australian Open on Wednesday but 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams was not included.

Djokovic, who was also on the entry list for the ATP Cup in Sydney when that was released on Tuesday, has declined to disclose his vaccination status despite everyone at Melbourne Park needing to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Williams, who won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, had an injury-disrupted season and has not played since she limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

Tournament organiser Craig Tiley said last month that the 40-year-old American, who needs one more Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s record of 24, would be playing at Melbourne Park from Jan. 17 to 30.

