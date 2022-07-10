Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score and Updates: Djokovic 1-1 Kyrgios; 4-6, 6-3

The six-time champion at the All England Club faces the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court. Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semifinals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

It will be a record 32nd Grand Slam final in the men’s game for the six-time Wimbledon champion — taking Djokovic one clear of Roger Federer and two ahead of Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic already knows he will be facing Kyrgios after Nadal pulled out Thursday ahead of his semi-final against the Australian with an abdominal injury.

The Serb, who has a 2-0 losing record against Kyrgios, promised “fireworks” as he targets a 21st Grand Slam singles title on Sunday — which would take him one clear of Federer and one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time.

The Serb is now on a 27-match winning streak at Wimbledon as he seeks to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven titles at the All England Club — just one behind Federer’s men’s record.

Kyrgios was kicking his heels on Friday, deprived of the chance to repeat his famous 2014 victory over Nadal at Wimbledon, which the Spaniard avenged three years ago.

The Australian, who will be playing in his first Grand Slam final, said Friday he was disappointed not to have the chance to face Nadal, proclaiming that “everyone did want to see us go to war out there”.

Kyrgios’s tournament has been a mixture of breathtaking shot-making and rants — including a demand that third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas be thrown out of the championships for hitting a ball into the crowd.

He has been fined a total of $14,000 for his antics, which included spitting towards fans, and now has the added distraction of a looming court appearance in Australia, related to an allegation of assault.

When will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will take place on July 10, Sunday.

Where will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be played on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

What time will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios start?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

