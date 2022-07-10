Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score and Updates: Djokovic 1-1 Kyrgios; 4-6, 6-3

Wimbledon 2022 Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Live Score and Updates: Nick Kyrgios won the first set 6-4 as Novak Djokovic fought back to bag the second 6-3 in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. Djokovic is playing for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. Read More
After being pushed to the limit in the first point of the third set, Kyrgios managed to hold serve only for Djokvic to hold his own serve rather comfortably!
Novak Djokovic 1-1 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Novak Djokovic takes the second set 6-3 after losing the first 4-6 to Nick Kyrgios.
Djokovic won the set 6-3 after breaking at love for a 3-1 lead and saved four break points in the final game.
Djokovic is unbeaten on Centre Court since 2013 and Kyrgios looks like he is faltering now… He sure had the fight in the first set but couldn’t stay in the second. Djoko to serve for the set.
Novak Djokovic🎾 5-3 Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios starts with an outrageous deep return to get up 15-0 only for Djoko to make it 30-0 and then again catches up after Kyrgios went ahead. He surges ahead to take the game and hold serve.
Novak Djokovic 5-2 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Kyrgios is racing now.. against time to save this set… he holds sere after double-faulting but Djoko still holds all the cards!
Novak Djokovic🎾 4-2 Nick Kyrgios
Enough of games and fooling around from the defending champ! He holds serve and his Australian opponent suddenly looks out of sorts!
Novak Djokovic 4-1 Nick Kyrgios🎾
The comeback starts now! It is like we have seen this before… Djokovic has launched into a higher level now and breaks Kyrgios’ serve for the first-time ever and that at love!
Novak Djokovic🎾 3-1 Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios is going all out for this now… he is chasing after every ball and choosing his shots with precision. He makes it 30-30 with Djoko looking nervous. He does go uo 40-30 with a mistake from the Australian… after along rally and takes the point with a magnificent drop!
Novak Djokovic 2-1 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Nick is not playing around as he takes the point rather comfortably.. he is not like any other player on the planet and it shows!
Novak Djokovic🎾 1-1 Nick Kyrgios
Djokovic holds serve at love and he seems like in his meditative stance now… he had lost last year’s first set as well and went on to win the title!
Novak Djokovic 1-0 Nick Kyrgios🎾
That’s that! Nick Kyrgios holds serve to bag the first set 6-4 vs Novak Djokovic…
Kyrgios broke for a 3-2 lead when Djokovic double-faulted on break point. He converted his second set point with an ace.
Djokvic held his won serve after Kyrgios held his.. and now will have a chance to serve for the opening set….
Novak Djokovic 4-5 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Novak Djokovic 3-4 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Kyrgios looks focused and he looks like a different player altogether! He sends down massive aces to be 30-0 up and then smashes a backhand to make it 40-0. He bags the point and now has a 2-point lead!
Novak Djokovic🎾 2-4 Nick Kyrgios
Djoko serves and serves well as Kyrgios produces a beautiful dink and then makes it 15-40 with a thunderous backhand! Although Djokovic fight back… Kyrgios breaks!
Novak Djokovic 2-3 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Serve and volley from Kyrgios! Classical stuff from the Australian. He races to a 40-0 lead with smashing aces and takes the point with another!
Novak Djokovic🎾 2-2 Nick Kyrgios
Some amazing shots from Kyrgios as Djoko has to rely on his powerful serves to get him through… surely Kyrgios is up for this big, big final. Djokovic holds serve though
Novak Djokovic 2-1 Nick Kyrgios🎾
Kyrgios with some smart deft touches and then blasting down cannonballs to go 40-0 up only for Djoko to counter the first underarm serve. He does manage to won the point though.
Novak Djokovic🎾 1-1 Nick Kyrgios
Djokovic starts brightly after Kyrgios made it 0-15 on the very first serve. The defending champ composed himself and made it 30-15, only for a fault to see them go level. Djoko holds serve with faults from his opponent.
Novak Djokovic 1-0 Nick Kyrgios🎾
It will be a record 32nd Grand Slam final in the men’s game for the six-time Wimbledon champion — taking Djokovic one clear of Roger Federer and two ahead of Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic already knows he will be facing Kyrgios after Nadal pulled out Thursday ahead of his semi-final against the Australian with an abdominal injury.
The Serb, who has a 2-0 losing record against Kyrgios, promised “fireworks” as he targets a 21st Grand Slam singles title on Sunday — which would take him one clear of Federer and one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time.
The Serb is now on a 27-match winning streak at Wimbledon as he seeks to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven titles at the All England Club — just one behind Federer’s men’s record.
Kyrgios was kicking his heels on Friday, deprived of the chance to repeat his famous 2014 victory over Nadal at Wimbledon, which the Spaniard avenged three years ago.
The Australian, who will be playing in his first Grand Slam final, said Friday he was disappointed not to have the chance to face Nadal, proclaiming that “everyone did want to see us go to war out there”.
Kyrgios’s tournament has been a mixture of breathtaking shot-making and rants — including a demand that third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas be thrown out of the championships for hitting a ball into the crowd.
He has been fined a total of $14,000 for his antics, which included spitting towards fans, and now has the added distraction of a looming court appearance in Australia, related to an allegation of assault.
When will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?
The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will take place on July 10, Sunday.
Where will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?
The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be played on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.
What time will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios start?
The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?
The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?
The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
