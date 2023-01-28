Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final Live?

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be aiming to cause an upset when he takes on Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open on January 29. It will be easier said than done as Melbourne Park is Djokovic’s happy hunting ground.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion and has played some of his best tennis in the last two weeks. He was clinical against Tommy Paul in the semi-final match on Friday.

The Serbian dispatched Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-final match that lasted for just 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Djokovic will be the favorite to triumph on Sunday. However, Tsitsipas will come out all guns blazing on Sunday as he will be playing for his first Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas had played solid tennis to register a gritty win against Karen Khachanov in his semi-final. The Greek star will have to play on a similar level to have a chance against Djokovic.

With such high stakes involved, the final promises to be a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, here is all you need to know:

On what date the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas take place?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

What time will the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas begin?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin at 2 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the online live streaming of the Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

