Novak Djokovic Wants to Break ‘Monopoly System’, Says ‘Barely 150 Players Make a Living from Tennis'

The World Number 1 and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Friday said that he wants to break the “monopoly system" in tennis as it often favours the top-ranked players in the sports. Djokovic made the statement while speaking to the Serbian media following his Group Stage win over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals. The 34-year-old also stressed that “barely 150 players make a living from tennis in the men’s and women’s game," a situation he wants to resolve with the help of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

PTPA is an unofficial tennis players’ organization, which was created by Djokovic, with the aim to establish the better distribution of the prize money in the sports. To simplify the motto of PTPA, Djokovic wants to change the prize distribution system in tennis to support the lower-ranked players, especially those sitting outside the top 100 in the ATP and WTA rankings.

Speaking about the same, the Serb also highlighted how the humans prefer to follow the herd rather than standing up for those less fortunate. He even went on to term the human race as a “conformist" society before adding that rather than being rebellious and questing the system, we have this habit of accepting everything as it is.

The reigning Australian, French and Wimbledon champion also said that his desire to break the monopoly in the system has made him a “thorn in the side of many."

Reiterating how very few tennis players are able to sustain from their on-court earning, he said that no other sports in the world has this level of disparity.

“Tell me any other sports where this is the case," Djokovic said, before adding, “They put in the effort, but they aren’t listened to. The elite wants to rise while these players fight."

Meanwhile, Djokovic on Sunday bowed out of the 2021 ATP Finals after losing to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

