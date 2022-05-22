Novak Djokovic’s 35th Birthday: A Look at His Life off the Court

Novak Djokovic will celebrate his 35th birthday on May 22. The legendary tennis player has an impressive presence on social media with over ten million followers on Instagram and he regularly shares pictures of himself from both on and off the court.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

On Sunday, after winning the Italian Open, Novak shared euphoric locker room pictures of his celebrations with his coaching staff on Instagram.

Advertisement

Novak is known for his generosity and humility. In April, Novak shared heart-warming pictures of his interaction with the Serbian Paralympic Team at the Serbia Open. He captioned the post, “You are true heroes that inspire us. Thank you for showing us that despite hardship, there’s always a way to succeed and be happy. Proud to have the Serbian Paralympic Team visit us at @serbiaopen."

Recently, adorable pictures of Novak revelling with his family went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Novak is a doting father and a loving husband. Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena become parents of a baby boy, Stefan, in 2014. Novak and Jelena had welcomed their second child, Tara, in 2017. Novak announced the news on his Instagram by sharing a sweet family photo.

Advertisement

Here is another picture of Novak spending quality time with his family.

Novak is seen posing beside an electric car in this picture.

Novak decided to become Santa Claus for his kids on Christmas. He shared the adorable picture of himself on his Instagram.

Novak is married to his childhood sweetheart, Jelena Djokovic. Novak’s fans still cannot get over this loved-up picture of Nole and his wife.

Recently, Jelena shared a lovely picture of herself and Novak from their visit to Montenegro.

Jelena had also shared cute pictures of herself and Novak after he won the Roland Garros in 2021.

Novak will be hoping to capture his 21st Grand Slam title at the Roland Garros, which begins on his 35th birthday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.