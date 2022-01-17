Novak Djokovic's Three-year Ban on Entering Australia Could End Early, Says PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrsion has said that World number one and defending Australian Open champion Novak’s Djokovic’s three-year ban on entering Australia could end early under ‘the right circumstances’.
The Serb was deported on Sunday after a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
According to Australia’s immigration laws, Novak Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years. However, Scott Morrison has hinted at an execmption under the “right circumstances."
“[The ban] does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time," he said in an interview with the Australian radio station 2GB on Monday.
However, the three-year visa ban can be waived for persuasive or compassionate grounds under Australian law. Which would potentially allow Djokovic to take part in the Grand Slam, as early as next year.
On Sunday, the unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday.
The Serbian player went to the airport in Melbourne just hours later. Federal agents escorted him and his team from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.
Djokovic said after the ruling he was extremely disappointed as it meant he could not take part in the tournament.
“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said in a statement, and wished the tournament well.
On Monday morning, Djokovic landed in Dubai, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates, doesn’t require travelers to be vaccinated, though they must show a negative PCR test to board a flight.
From Dubai he will head back to Serbia.
