NRAI Announces 48-member Indian Contingent for Rifle/Pistol World Championships

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced a 48-member Indian Rifle and Pistol squad for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol, scheduled from October 12-25, 2022, in Cairo, Egypt. A 24-member Shotgun squad was already announced earlier for the Shotgun World Championships beginning in Osijek, Croatia, from September 19, 2022. The team is loaded with World Championship first timers with Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and silver medallist from the previous world championships, Anjum Moudgil, bringing in the weight of experience.

The experienced campaigners in the squad include the likes of Olympians, Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Elavenil Valarivan, besides Divyansh Singh Panwar, who has qualified in the junior section.

Shiva Narwal, who will be leading the Indian trio in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol for example, is not yet 17 and will be in his first worlds. Others like Swapnil Suresh Kusale, who is among the country’s top Rifle shooting exponents, particularly in small-bore, for some time now, will also be featuring in his first world championships. Swapnil was in form at the Baku ISSF World Cup stage earlier this year, where he won a first individual world cup stage gold, a silver in Men’s 3P as well as a mixed 3P gold.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar on the other hand will also be competing in his first world championship and his rise in Men’s Rifle 3 Positions in the last couple of years, has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Team for Participation in ISSF World Championship, Cairo, Egypt 2022

Individual Events

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Men

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Pankaj Mukheja

Swapnil Suresh Kusale Surya Pratap Singh

Niraj Kumar Sartaj Singh Tiwana

10m Air Rifle Men 10m Air Rifle Junior Men

Arjun Babuta Divyansh Singh Panwar

Kiran Ankush Jadhav Sri Karthik Sabari Raj

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Vidit Jain

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Men

Anish Sameer

Vijayveer Sidhu Adarsh Singh

Vijay Kumar Udhayveer Sidhu

10m Air Pistol Men 10m Air Pistol Junior Men

Shiva Narwal Samrat Rana

Naveen Sarabjot Singh

Vijayveer Sidhu Sagar Dangi

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Women

Anjum Moudgil Nischal

Sift Kaur Samra Nupur Kumrawat

Ashi Chouksey Nikita Kundu

10m Air Rifle Women 10m Air Rifle Junior Women

Mehuli Ghosh Ramita

Elavenil Valarivan Nancy

Meghana Sajjanar Tilottama Sen

25m Sports Pistol Women 25m Sports Pistol Junior Women

Manu Bhaker Esha Singh

Rhythm Sangwan Naamya Kapoor

Abhidnya Ashok Patil Vibhuti Bhatia

10m Air Pistol Women 10m Air Pistol Junior Women

Yuvika Tomar Esha Singh

Rhythm Sangwan Shikha Narwal

Palak Varsha Singh

Team Events

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Men Team

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Pankaj Mukheja

Swapnil Suresh Kusale Surya Pratap Singh

Niraj Kumar Sartaj Singh Tiwana

10m Air Rifle Men Team 10m Air Rifle Junior Men Team

Arjun Babuta Divyansh Singh Panwar

Kiran Ankush Jadhav Sri Karthik Sabari Raj

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Vidit Jain

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Men Team

Anish Sameer

Vijayveer Sidhu Adarsh Singh

Vijay Kumar Udhayveer Sidhu

10m Air Pistol Men Team 10m Air Pistol Junior Men Team

Shiva Narwal Samrat Rana

Naveen Sarabjot Singh

Vijayveer Sidhu Sagar Dangi

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Women Team

Anjum Moudgil Nischal

Sift Kaur Samra Nupur Kumrawat

Ashi Chouksey Nikita Kundu

10m Air Rifle Women Team 10m Air Rifle Junior Women Team

Mehuli Ghosh Ramita

Elavenil Valarivan Nancy

Meghana Sajjanar Tilottama Sen

25m Sports Pistol Women Team 25m Sports Pistol Junior Women Team

Manu Bhaker Esha Singh

Rhythm Sangwan Naamya Kapoor

Abhidnya Ashok Patil Vibhuti Bhatia

10m Air Pistol Women Team 10m Air Pistol Junior Women Team

Yuvika Tomar Esha Singh

Rhythm Sangwan Shikha Narwal

Palak Varsha Singh

Mixed Team Events

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Mixed Team

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Pankaj Mukheja

Anjum Moudgil Nischal

Swapnil Suresh Kusale Surya Pratap Singh

Sift Kaur Samra Nupur Kumrawat

10m Air Rifle Men Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle Junior Mixed Team

Arjun Babuta Divyansh Singh Panwar

Mehuli Ghosh Ramita

Kiran Ankush Jadhav Sri Karthik Sabari Raj

Elavenil Valarivan Nancy

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Mixed Team

Anish Sameer

Simranpreet Kaur Brar Tejawani

Vijayveer Sidhu Adarsh Singh

Rhythm Sangwan Payal

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Junior Mixed Team

Shiva Narwal Samrat Rana

Yuvika Tomar Esha Singh

Naveen Sarabjot Singh

Palak Varsha Singh

