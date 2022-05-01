NXT: Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland, Malcolm Bivens and Many More Dropped from the Roster in Mass Purge

WWE has purged several wrestlers from its NXT roster. The sudden revamping of the roster has sent shockwaves among the WWE fans. The wrestlers who have been dropped from NXT include Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Paige Prinzivalli, Sanjana George, Harland, Persia Pirotta and Mila Malani.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Reportedly, budgetary cut is the reason behind the purge of several wrestlers from the NXT developmental roster.

Sean Ross Sapp of the wrestling portal, Fightful, reported about the NXT purge. Sean stated that “NXT wrestlers Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta, Harland, Dexter Lumis and Paige Prinzivalli have all been released from their WWE contracts as of April 29. All 10 performers have 30-day non-compete clauses (as opposed to the 90-day non-compete clauses given to WWE’s main-roster wrestlers)".

Advertisement

Sean provided some inside details about the releases via Fightful Select. In line with previous mass releases, WWE’s head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, cited budget cuts as the reason for the layoffs.

It is worth noting that Malcolm Bivens, who was also dropped from the roster, is an experienced wrestler. Prior to signing with WWE, Bivens has performed in Ring of Honor (ROH), EVOLVE and Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Fightful select also reported that former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Dakota Kai, saw the release coming as she had previously indicated that she was not going to re-sign with WWE.

Advertisement

The most perplexing ouster is that of Harland. Harland was slated to become the next Brock Lesnar before he made his debut at WWE. There are rumours that NXT coaches and officials felt like Harland was not making sufficient progress in the ring.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.