NXT Halloween Havoc Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trick or Treat? The spooky season has arrived, which means that it’s time for WWE’s annual October event, the NXT Halloween Havoc. Many outstanding matchups will be on the card as some of the intense feuds will culminate at the event. WWE’s developmental brand looks to dish out another platonic event and the fans will be treated to some high-octane action and enthralling drama.

The Halloween Havoc event will have six matches with three titles on the line. The matches will include Ladder, Weapons Wild, and a Spin the Wheel to Make the Deal battle. The event will be hosted by Shotzi and Quincy Elliott.

In a monumental Triple Threat Match, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against fiery UK rivals Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. In addition, the North American Title will also be on the line in the NXT Ladder Match.

Don’t miss the enthralling action from the NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday.

Match Card

Triple Threat Match for the NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship Match: Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match

‘Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal’ Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs Cora Jade

‘Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal’ Match: Grayson Waller vs Apollo Crews

Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Ahead of the WWE NXT Halloween, here is all you need to know:

What date will the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc be held?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on October 23.

Where will the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc take place?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Florida.

What time will the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc begin?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NXT Halloween Havoc?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of NXT Halloween Havoc?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

