Odisha CM Reviews Ongoing Sports Infra Projects at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the project site of the country’s first indoor athletic stadium in Kalinga Stadium complex, Bhubaneswar. He reviewed the project progress and inspected the work site and expressed satisfaction over the project progress.

The indoor athletic stadium is being built in Kalinga Stadium at a cost of Rs 120 crores and will be ready during the year 2022. This is the first indoor athletic in the country and will help athletes practice throughout the year.

Patnaik said, “This indoor athletic facility will be a major boost for the development of athletics in India and will become a hub to create champions in coming years." The facility can host national and international indoor athletic events. There will be residential facility for more than 100 athletes for full-time coaching.

The Chief Minister then visited the Tennis Centre project. The Centre court of the Tennis Centre is being constructed for hosting the National and international events. The center will have all facilities to conduct the ITF tournaments, Davis Cup etc.

The Indoor athletic stadium and the Tennis Centre are both part of the State Sports Infrastructure Development Project which aims at transformative changes in sports sector in Odisha, under the 5T initiative of the State Government.

Over Rs 300 crores worth projects are under execution in the Kalinga Stadium including the indoor Athletics stadium, indoor aquatics stadium, tennis centre, staff accommodation and Hockey HPC building.

Naveen also watched a football match of the ongoing Odisha Women’s Football League at the main football pitch of Kalinga Stadium. He interacted with women footballers and assured them all support for their football career.

The Chief Minister met the Indian Hockey teams (Men and Women) at the Hockey Stadium and enquired about their stay and practice facilities. The players expressed their gratitude for the support that the Chief Minister has extended for hockey development. Patnaik wished them good luck for the upcoming Pro League matches and assured them all support and hoped they will aim to get the medals for the country in the Asian and Commonwealth Games this year.

