Home » News » Sports » Odisha FC Thrashes North East United FC 6-0

Odisha FC Thrashes North East United FC 6-0

By: Vineet Ramakrishnan

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 00:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Carlos Delgado at Odisha FC (ISL)
Carlos Delgado at Odisha FC (ISL)

The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37'), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest

Advertisement

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener here on Wednesday.Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move.

Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left.The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37′), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.

Advertisement

In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau’s side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout.

RELATED NEWS

Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.

Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87′).Thoiba Singh (90′) in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Vineet RamakrishnanVineet R, News Editor, News18, leads its cricket and sports properties -- Cricke...Read More

first published: August 18, 2022, 00:14 IST
last updated: August 18, 2022, 00:14 IST