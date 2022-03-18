Odisha to Fast-track Hockey Stadium Construction ahead of World Cup

The Odisha government directed officials on Friday to expedite the construction work of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, which will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup next year.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra arrived in Rourkela with a high-level team in the morning to review the progress of the work at the stadium at the BPUT campus and other development projects.

The sports facility, which will be India’s largest hockey stadium with a capacity of over 20,000, will co-host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup along with the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The team advised the officials to expedite the work for timely completion of the project, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Development projects like the smart city, a traffic command centre, tribal museum, convention hall and market complex are also being accelerated. Road construction and city beautification are going on a war footing ahead of the World Cup, the CMO said.

An astroturf will be laid as per the standards of the International Hockey Federation, besides practice turfs, advanced fitness centre and floodlights, the Sports Department said.

The high-level delegation also reviewed the progress of the transformation at the Udit Nagar High School and the cold storage at the VSS Market Complex, directing the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

