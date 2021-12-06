Olympians Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Simranjit Come Together to Inspire Next Gen Athletes

Leading sportswear giant Adidas joined hands on Monday with young athletes from the Hi5 Foundation at St. Andrews court in Mumbai in the presence of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit celebrating the spirit of team sport.

Amplifying the narrative of ‘Impossible is nothing’ the brand created a canvas propagating the message of ‘We see Possibilities when we come together’ and celebrating team spirit and collaboration.

The Olympians interacted with the Gen Z players sharing inspiring stories and motivating them as changemakers of the future. The interactive session brought forward talented players from the Hi5 youth foundation, a professionally run sport NGO dedicated to coaching young underprivileged children.

Dialing up on the narrative of team spirit in sport, Adidas activated its Basketball court, enabling interaction with the country’s leading and most inspiring athletes, at St. Andrews, Bandra.

“The belief my family and my coach showed in me helped me conquer all the challenges which came my way both personally and professionally, something which we see in team sport."

“I chose to be part of this event to extend that support to these unique, powerful athletes. I want them to develop similar faith in their abilities, for this is what makes us unbeatable," Mirabai Chanu said.

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borghain added, “While I am a sportsperson representing individual sport, the hard work and effort that goes behind preparing for the big day is nothing short of teamwork of family, coaches and experts."

