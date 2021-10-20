Home » News » Sports » Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Returns to Training After Historic Feat

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Returns to Training After Historic Feat

Neeraj Chopra with the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo)


Neeraj Chopra had said that his next target would be to win a medal in the World Championships in the US next year

PTI
Updated: October 20, 2021, 22:26 IST

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has returned to training at the NIS-Patiala more than two months after he clinched a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August. Chopra, who became only the second Indian individual Olympic gold winner and first ever top podium finisher in athletics, was on a break after his historic feat on August 7 in Tokyo.

Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support, he tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of his training.

The 23-year-old Chopra, who had won an Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58m, had said that his next target would be to win a medal in the World Championships in the US next year.

He also recently said that he would want to continue training with German bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

first published: October 20, 2021, 22:26 IST