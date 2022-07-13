Olympian Leon Reid Banned From CWG 2022 For Allowing His Flat to Produce Crack Cocaine

Irish sprinter Leon Reid has been banned from taking part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham following a security risk assessment. Reid, an Olympic semifinalist, won the 200m bronze medal at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast (Australia).

He represented Ireland at the Tokyo Games last year and was named in their squad for the CWG 2022 for the 200m event. Earlier this year in February, Reid was handed a suspended sentence after he was found guilty of allowing his flat in Bristol to be used to produce crack cocaine.

He was sentenced to 21 months, and suspended for 18 months.

In addition to the suspended sentence, the 27-year-old was also ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work by a Bristol Crown Court. In May, Ireland’s athletics governing body though had said Reid will be considered for selection despite the conviction.

CWG Northern Ireland released a statement following the ban saying it is looking into the possibility of lodging an appeal against the decision.

“[We are] disappointed to confirm that track athlete Leon Reid has been denied entry to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a security risk assessment. Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the 29th of June deadline," the statement read.

“Notification was subsequently received from the Birmingham 2022 organising committee that he would not be allowed to participate. Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news," it added.

According to The Sun, Reid was making £500-a-month for his role in the drug operations.

