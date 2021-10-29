ONE Championship NEXTGEN: Ritu Phogat Fight and Everything to Know About Event

A full contact combat sport where athletes compete using both striking and grappling techniques from a variety of martial arts disciplines like Karate, Muay Thai, Kung Fu, Judo, Kali, Shuai Jiao, Taekwondo, Sambo, Silat, or Aikido -this is what ONE championship stands for. The bouts take place in an environment like the MMA. One of this concert-like will be held on October 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium named ONE Championship: NEXTGEN. Here is all that you need to know about ONE Championship NEXTGEN.

There will be 6 fights in total on Friday, including the semi-final round of the women’s Atomweight Grand Prix. One of these fights will also feature India’s Ritu Phogat, who is set to take on Itsuki Haraka in the semi-final. In the other semi-final game, Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba will take on each other.

Earlier, it was Seo Hee Ham who had to fight Fairtex but since Ham had to retract from the bout because of her injury, Julie will take her place. In the main event too, a similar turn of events has occurred.

The main event will feature Roman Kyklia fighting for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship versus Iraj Azizpour. Earlier, Murat Aygun was to compete in the main event but he had to pull out of the bout because of his injury. The bout between Roman and Murat was to be for the One Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

A kickboxing light heavyweight bout between Beybulat Isaev and Bodgan Stoica will also take place at the event. Stoica, the former Enfusion and Superkombat world champion will make his promotional debut.

The other matches include Kiril Grishenko versus Dustin Joynson and Miao Li Tao versus Jeremy Miado

The NextGen II will be taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the next month on November 12.

