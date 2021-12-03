ONE Grand Prix Final: Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, Fight Timings, Venue, Streaming Details

The stakes will be high when India’s mixed martial arts (MMA) star Ritu Phogat meets Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final on Friday, December 3. The upcoming bout is part of the Winter Warriors card of the ONE Championships. The highly-anticipated bout will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang and starts at 05:00 PM IST.

The stake are high for both fighters as a title shot gets the winner to book a clash against the popular champion Angela Lee for the atomweight title.

Wrestler-turned MMA fighter Phogathas been in fine form since her first MMA loss in May this year. In her last two fights so far, the 27-year-old scored undisputed victories over Meng Bo (quarterfinal, on September 3) and Jenelyn Olsim (semi-final, October 29) - raising her MMA record to 7-1.

Advertisement

On the other hand, her equally impressive opponent also holds a 7-1 MMA record, and is currently ranked second in the women’s atomweight rankings. The 24-year-old is known for her is blinding strikes and has close to 100 - Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA fights under her belt. She is also a former Thailand champion in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing (atomweight category).

>Here are all the details that you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated contest:

>Where will the ONE Grand Prix Final between Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex held?

The Grand Prix Final will be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

>When will the ONE Grand Prix Final between Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtexstart?

The fight is scheduled to start at 05:00 PM IST on Friday, December 3.

>ONE Grand Prix Final telecast and streaming details?

Advertisement

The match will be streamed live on Disney +Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.