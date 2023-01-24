'Only My Injuries are Questioned': Novak Djokovic Hits Back at Critics Ahead of Andrey Rublev Showdown

Novak Djokovic has hit back at his critics during his press conference ahead of the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinal clash against Russian Andrey Rublev.

The Serbian overcame Alex de Minaur in the previous round, battling injuries along the way. After not being allowed to take part in the Melbourne Grand Slam last year, Djokovic has slammed his critics who have doubted the seriousness of his injuries.

“I leave the doubting to those people – let them doubt," said the legendary player, responding to Serbian media’s query.

“Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting… I don’t feel that I need to prove anything to anyone," Novak added.

The 35-year-old continued, “I have got the MRI, ultrasound and everything else, both from two years ago and now. Whether I will publish that in my documentary or on the social media, depends on how I feel. Maybe I will do I it, maybe I won’t."

Djokovic remains on course to win his 10th Australian Open title, which would take his Grand Slams tally to 22, equal with Rafael Nadal. However, he insisted that he is not bothered by all the comparisons with the Spaniard, instead, he tries to draw motivation from it.

“I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying. It is fun, it is interesting to see how the narrative surrounding me continues, narrative that is different compared to other players that have been going through similar situation. But I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that," the Serbian added.

Should Djokovic find a way past Rublev into the semis, and reach the summit clash, he may yet get to renew his rivalry with Nadal in the final, given the Spaniard qualifies for his potential 23rd career slam final appearance.

