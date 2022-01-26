Padma Awards 2022: Kalaripayattu Exponent Shankarnarayana Menon Chundayil Honoured With Padma Shri

Shankarnarayana Menon Chundayil was named among the nine sports people named for the Padma Shri, to be conferred by the Hon’ble President of India. 93-year-old Chundayil is the most senior member, among the ones alive, of the Mudavangattil family that runs the kalari.

Chundayil, even at his age, reaches the martial arts training centre at 6am and supervises the training till 8.30am after which he leaves his kids in charge. Now, he mostly gives oral commands and the physical training is done by his sons Krishnadas Gurukkal, Rajeev Gurukkal and Dineshan Gurukkal and daughter Nirmala Gurukkal.

Chundayil leads a disciplined life, waking up at 5.30am and sleeping by 10pm. The man started learning the martial art when he was six from his father. Everyone in his family, including the women, learn it.

Chundayil and his family has travelled overseas quite a bit to promote kalaripayattu, opening new Vallabhatta centres in the UK, US, France, Belgium and Sri Lanka. Currently, Vallabhatta Kalari trains over 5,000 people in 17 branches around the world. “I’m happy to see more people practice kalaripayattu through our branches. It was my dream," he is quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Chundayil has won the Kerala Folklore Akademi award for his contributions to kalaripayattu. Kalamandalam also honoured him at the age of 60.

His sons also help in the shooting of kalaripayattu scenes in movies. “We worked in the Mammooty-starrer Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mohanlal’s Aaraam Thampuran. Currently, we are training actor Lakshmi Manchu to shoot kalaripayattu scenes for Mohanlal’s upcoming movie Monster," says his son and president of Kerala Kalaripayattu Association Krishnadas said.

