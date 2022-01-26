Padma Awards 2022: Martial Arts Kashmiri Coach Faisal Ali Dar Honoured With Padma Shri

Faisal Ali Dar was bestowed with the Padma Shri award, along with eight other sports personalities, who will all be conferred by the Hon’ble President of India. Faisal is a martial arts coach and teaches in the rural district of Bandipora, in Kashmir.

Faisal is a former international martial arts champion and set up a small martial arts training academy, where Tajamul has been training.

Faisal not only teaches martial arts to his students but has also received the prestigious B.R. Ambedkar Sports Foundation’s B.R. Ambedkar National Award, for his contribution to ‘peace building activities’ in the Kashmir region.

Faisal was named on the Forbes list of Under 30-Asia back in 2017.

Advertisement

The award will change the narrative related to sports in Jammu and Kashmir and as a result, more and more youngsters will be attracted to the field of sports," he told Excelsior.

Back in Bandipora, Dar is known as “Master Faisal" and trains quality players at his Ali Sports Academy. He heads 400 kids who he trains in different martial arts forms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.