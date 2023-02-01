Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Event Calendar Announced

Paris 2024 organisers announced the event calendar for the Paralympic games on Wednesday.

France will host the event for the first ever time in the nation’s history, which includes 22 sports and 549 events.

The games are scheduled to begin on the 28th of August and will go on till the 8th of September. These events cater to those athletes with physical disabilities such as amputees, sportsmen with cerebral palsy, paraplegia, tetraplegia, hemiplegia, dwarfism and so on, sensory disabilities or intellectual disabilities.

The opening ceremony will take place on the 28th of August followed by the commencement of 11 spots on the 29th, the day after the initiation ceremony.

Medals in three events will be on offer on the very first day as para Taekwondo, para-swimming and para-cycling (track) athletes can aspire for a podium finish on the very first day of the events.

Blind football, boccia, goalball, para archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para canoe, para-cycling road, para-cycling track, para-equestrian (para-dressage), para judo, para powerlifting, para-rowing, para-swimming, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para-triathlon, shooting para-sport, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis are the paralympic sports that will be a part of the Parisian Paralympics.

Participants in the Paralympics are classified according to the system set in place to ensure fair play and a level playing field for the competitors. Classification is done by medical and technical professionals who assess the impact of the disability of the athlete and how it affects their ability to perform their particular sport.

Due to the variations in the sports and the manner in which the events are approached, there is no one-size fits all classification.

The classifications are based on the functionality of the athlete and how it impacts their sporting event.

Parameters such as movement, coordination and balance are all taken into account while drawing up the classifications and hence athletes with similar disabilities can compete in the same categories without compromising the integrity of the spectacle.

