Home » News » Sports » Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Event Calendar Announced

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Event Calendar Announced

The games are scheduled to begin on the 28th of August and will go on till the 8th of September. These events cater to those athletes with physical disabilities such as amputees, sportsmen with cerebral palsy, paraplegia, tetraplegia, hemiplegia, dwarfism and so on, sensory disabilities or intellectual disabilities

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 20:32 IST

Paris, France

Paris 2024 Paralympics Logo (Twitter)
Paris 2024 Paralympics Logo (Twitter)

Paris 2024 organisers announced the event calendar for the Paralympic games on Wednesday.

France will host the event for the first ever time in the nation’s history, which includes 22 sports and 549 events.

The games are scheduled to begin on the 28th of August and will go on till the 8th of September. These events cater to those athletes with physical disabilities such as amputees, sportsmen with cerebral palsy, paraplegia, tetraplegia, hemiplegia, dwarfism and so on, sensory disabilities or intellectual disabilities.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Events Schedule (Paris 2024)

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The opening ceremony will take place on the 28th of August followed by the commencement of 11 spots on the 29th, the day after the initiation ceremony.

Medals in three events will be on offer on the very first day as para Taekwondo, para-swimming and para-cycling (track) athletes can aspire for a podium finish on the very first day of the events.

ALSO READ| Dani Alves Offers to Turn in Passport, Wear Tracking Device if Set Free Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Blind football, boccia, goalball, para archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para canoe, para-cycling road, para-cycling track, para-equestrian (para-dressage), para judo, para powerlifting, para-rowing, para-swimming, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para-triathlon, shooting para-sport, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis are the paralympic sports that will be a part of the Parisian Paralympics.

Participants in the Paralympics are classified according to the system set in place to ensure fair play and a level playing field for the competitors. Classification is done by medical and technical professionals who assess the impact of the disability of the athlete and how it affects their ability to perform their particular sport.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Updated FIFA Ethics Code Focuses on Sexual Offences and Match Fixing

Due to the variations in the sports and the manner in which the events are approached, there is no one-size fits all classification.

The classifications are based on the functionality of the athlete and how it impacts their sporting event.

Parameters such as movement, coordination and balance are all taken into account while drawing up the classifications and hence athletes with similar disabilities can compete in the same categories without compromising the integrity of the spectacle.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 20:32 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 20:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits