PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 PAT vs DEL Match, October 21, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 9:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi KC kicked off their title defence on a terrific note. With five wins in as many matches, the defending champions seem to be on the right track to win their second Pro Kabaddi League title this season. Both offensively and defensively, Dabang Delhi have appeared to be the strongest unit in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi, in their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture, will be up against last season’s runners-up Patna Pirates. The match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be played on Friday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi will come into the match after securing a thrilling 38-36 win over Haryana Steelers.

And Dabang Delhi’s chances of winning the encounter will depend a lot on their star raider Naveen Kumar. With 68 raid points under his belt, the 22-year-old is currently the most successful raider in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will have different ambitions when they face the mighty Dabang Delhi side. The three-time Pro Kabaddi League winners will be aiming for their first win of this season on Friday. With just five points in their kitty, Patna Pirates are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Ahead of the PKL match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C., here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs DEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL match.

PAT vs DEL Live Streaming

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs DEL Match Details

The PAT vs DEL PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 21, at 9:30 pm IST.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Vishal

All-rounders: Rohit Guila, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Possible Starting line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Monu, Rohit Guila, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

