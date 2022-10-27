PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and U.P. Yoddhas: After outplaying Tamil Thalaivas by a convincing margin of 41-24, UP Yoddhas will be determined to carry forward the winning momentum when they will be back in action on Friday. In their next match, UP Yoddhas will be up against Patna Pirates. The match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams had last faced each other in February this year and Patna Pirates had emerged victorious in the contest after securing a 38-27 win.

After securing three wins from six games this season, UP Yoddhas currently find themselves in the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will have similar ambitions when they will be on the mat on Friday. The franchise will be aiming for their second win of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League when they will be up against UP Yoddhas.

Patna Pirates, will come into the fixture, after playing a nail-biting 31-31 draw against Bengaluru Bulls, in their last Pro Kabaddi League match.

With 13 points from seven games, Patna Pirates currently claim the 10th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the Friday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and U.P. Yoddhas; here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs UP Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddhas PKL match.

PAT vs UP Live Streaming

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and U.P. Yoddhas will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs UP Match Details

The PAT vs UP PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Friday, October 28, at 9:30 pm IST.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Ashu Singh

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sunil, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

All-rounders: Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Monu, Pardeep Narwal

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddhas Possible Starting line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Manish, Rohit Guila, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

U.P. Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

