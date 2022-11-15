Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Patna Pirates will be back in action when they clash against the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabbadi League on Thursday. The two teams come into the match on the back of humiliating defeats and will want to bounce back when they take the mat at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

The Pirates remain in sixth place on the charts with 38 points from 13 games. They started strong in their match against U Mumba as the scores remained level up until the first fourteen minutes. However, a sudden drop in performance from raider Sachin and co. saw U Mumba extending the gap. The match ended 36 – 23 as the Pirates endured their fifth defeat of the season. Neeraj Kumar and his men will look to get back on track as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas were trounced when they last took to the mat against table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls. Much like the entirety of the season, the Thalaivas looked out of sorts under pressure and failed to get critical raid points and let the opposition raiders steal bonuses. However, they did put up a fight in the dying stages of the match to bring down the equation to 34-40. Nonetheless, they still languish at the 10th spot in the league and will be desperate to reignite their campaign.

Ahead of the PKL match between Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will take place on November 16, Wednesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match?

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match?

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Possible line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia

